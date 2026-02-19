Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 18,247 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

