Synovus Financial Corp Has $141.40 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $141,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,433,000 after acquiring an additional 472,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,779 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,114,000 after purchasing an additional 648,801 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,003,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after buying an additional 2,852,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $263.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

