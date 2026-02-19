Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $605.79 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $616.94 and its 200-day moving average is $604.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

