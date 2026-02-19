Synergy Investment Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $605.79 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $616.94 and its 200-day moving average is $604.62.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Premarket update showed a small bounce in QQQ, suggesting short-term buying interest after recent weakness. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/18/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Commentary argues the macro backdrop and Fed transition look healthier than feared, which would support risk assets including mega-cap tech over time. Mr. Powell: Leaving With Things Much Better Than Anyone Could Have Expected
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis says betting on an AI bubble burst remains a losing trade — a bullish signal for QQQ’s AI/large-cap exposure. Betting On AI Bubble Burst Is Still A Losing Proposition
- Neutral Sentiment: Housing starts for December beat expectations, a sign of economic resilience that could temper recession fears and influence fund flows. Housing Data (for December) Better than Expected
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentaries label the current environment as a stock-picker’s market rather than a broad selloff, implying dispersion within QQQ constituents. Not A Bear Market Yet, But It’s Already A Stock Picker’s Dream
- Negative Sentiment: Nasdaq-100/QQQ has recently plunged to a 12-week low amid a concentrated selloff in semiconductors and mega-cap tech, pressuring the ETF’s performance. Nasdaq Dives to 12-Week Low: Worst Performing Sectors and Stocks in the Tech Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlight growing short interest and bearish positioning in tech, which can amplify downside in QQQ if momentum sellers dominate. Smart Money Is Short Tech
- Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific commentaries (SaaS/software) point to aggressive de-rating and a “winnowing” where weaker names face steep pressure — a headwind for QQQ’s software-heavy exposures. SaaS Apocalypse: The Law Of The Strongest Crushing The Weak
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage describes AI- and software-related selling as still active, meaning short-term volatility for QQQ should be expected until leadership stabilizes. Software Selloff Shows AI Acceleration
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
