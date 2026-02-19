Synergy Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF comprises about 1.7% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $53.51.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

