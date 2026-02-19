Synergy Investment Management LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Synergy Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

