Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,046 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MUB stock opened at $108.31 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

