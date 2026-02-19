Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Vikram Gupta Sells 772 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $65,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,225,280. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,050.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $55,568.58.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.72. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $6,991,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 632.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $25,876,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

