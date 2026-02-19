Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.04 and traded as high as C$7.80. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$7.77, with a volume of 682,750 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Surge Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.08.

Surge Energy Trading Up 4.3%

About Surge Energy

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$768.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16.

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

