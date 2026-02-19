Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.20. Surge Component shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

Surge Component Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

About Surge Component

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

