Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 87 and last traded at GBX 86.10, with a volume of 468892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 73 to GBX 77 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, insider Rob Abraham acquired 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 per share, with a total value of £17,263.74. Also, insider Mike Perkins bought 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 per share, for a total transaction of £11,920.31. Insiders have purchased 79,318 shares of company stock worth $6,201,893 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI), a FTSE 250 company, is the only LSE listed company dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of national food infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are predominantly omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales and are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe.

The Company’s properties earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income. SUPR targets a progressive dividend and the potential for long term capital growth.

