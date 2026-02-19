Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,720,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,473,173,000 after buying an additional 1,166,405 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 33,868,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,029,000 after acquiring an additional 145,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,471,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,050,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $934,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,516 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,788,000 after purchasing an additional 641,354 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.