Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.4%
SU opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.46.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.
Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.
