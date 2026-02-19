Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $366,000.

Shares of RSPU stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $531.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

