Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tronox Call Options (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of 737% compared to the typical volume of 1,957 call options.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.18. Tronox has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.22 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 11.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -9.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 607,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 583,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tronox from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

