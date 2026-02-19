Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tronox Call Options (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of 737% compared to the typical volume of 1,957 call options.
Here are the key news stories impacting Tronox this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped estimates and the market reacted bullishly; several outlets note the stock jumped on the topline beat. Tronox shares surge as Q4 revenue tops estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Management gave forward-looking commentary meant to reassure investors: expected positive free cash flow in 2026 (driven by improving TiO2 pricing/volumes, lower capex and working-capital actions) and Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $55–$65M. This guidance is the main constructive takeaway supporting the rally. Tronox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option volume ahead of the print (big increase in purchased calls) indicates heightened bullish/speculative positioning that likely amplified intraday upside.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentaries are dissecting key metrics vs. expectations (volumes, mix and adjusted EBITDA), which will drive follow-up analyst revisions rather than immediate directional clarity. Tronox (TROX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Local and regional snapshots summarized the earnings release and the slide deck — useful for detail but less likely to move the stock than the headline guidance and financials. Tronox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were weak: a $176M net loss in Q4 (including ~$80M of restructuring/closure charges) and a GAAP diluted loss per share; adjusted results still showed an adjusted net loss. These large charges and continued GAAP losses are material negatives for longer-term earnings recovery. Tronox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus (Q4 non-GAAP adjusted loss per share wider than expected and GAAP EPS miss), and margins remain negative — reasons for downward analyst revisions if trends persist. Tronox (TROX) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Tronox Stock Performance
NYSE TROX opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.18. Tronox has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.80.
Tronox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -9.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 607,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 583,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tronox from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.
Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.
