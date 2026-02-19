Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Elys BMG Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Elys BMG Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3,881.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 10.83.

Get Elys BMG Group alerts:

Elys BMG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elys BMG Group, Inc engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.