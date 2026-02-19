Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.57 and traded as high as C$37.74. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$37.63, with a volume of 1,167 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 2.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.50. The company has a market cap of C$18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.25.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

