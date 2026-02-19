Spire Inc. $SR Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,653 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 186.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 1,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 1,031.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:SR opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $92.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Spire’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Spire from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.36.

Get Our Latest Report on SR

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.