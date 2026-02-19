SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Position Trimmed by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,904 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,678,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,841,000 after purchasing an additional 942,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.