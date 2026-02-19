Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Stephens

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 48,540 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $2,908,516.80. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,088,519 shares in the company, valued at $304,904,058.48. This represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,472. Insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 124.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 197,336 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $6,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large insider accumulation — Major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought tens of thousands of shares across several trades in February (bringing his stake to ~5.1M shares). Large, repeated insider purchases at ~\$59.95 signal confidence from a controlling owner and often supports near-term sentiment. SEC Filing: Insider Purchases

Large insider accumulation — Major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought tens of thousands of shares across several trades in February (bringing his stake to ~5.1M shares). Large, repeated insider purchases at ~\$59.95 signal confidence from a controlling owner and often supports near-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Sonic announced a quarterly dividend of $0.38/share (ex-dividend March 13; payable April 15), implying ~2.4% yield. The dividend and ~41% payout ratio can attract income-focused investors and provide a floor to seller interest.

Dividend declared — Sonic announced a quarterly dividend of $0.38/share (ex-dividend March 13; payable April 15), implying ~2.4% yield. The dividend and ~41% payout ratio can attract income-focused investors and provide a floor to seller interest. Positive Sentiment: Record gross profit — Management highlighted record gross profit for Q4, suggesting improved operational performance (helpful for margin recovery narratives). Investing.com: Record Gross Profit

Record gross profit — Management highlighted record gross profit for Q4, suggesting improved operational performance (helpful for margin recovery narratives). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials posted — Slides, call transcript and presentation are available for deeper inspection of F&I, used-vehicle and inventory trends; analysts will parse these for guidance changes. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings materials posted — Slides, call transcript and presentation are available for deeper inspection of F&I, used-vehicle and inventory trends; analysts will parse these for guidance changes. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning mixed — Recent filings show some hedge funds and banks trimming or adding positions; institutional ownership remains material (~47%), so flow changes can amplify moves but aren’t a clear directional signal.

Institutional positioning mixed — Recent filings show some hedge funds and banks trimming or adding positions; institutional ownership remains material (~47%), so flow changes can amplify moves but aren’t a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Slight Q4 miss on top and bottom line — Q4 EPS of $1.52 missed consensus by $0.01 and revenue of $3.87B trailed estimates (~$3.94B); revenue was down ~0.6% YoY and net margin remains slim (~0.86%), giving bears fodder about demand and margin pressure. Zacks: Q4 Miss

Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive’s dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.

In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.

