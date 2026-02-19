Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Alexander Cumbo Sells 16,644 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $96,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,057.10. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alexander Cumbo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Alexander Cumbo sold 48,913 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $314,999.72.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Alexander Cumbo sold 80,258 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $516,861.52.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Alexander Cumbo sold 10,808 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $55,228.88.
Solid Biosciences Trading Up 7.6%
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $461.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.67.
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage explaining the intraday lift — AAII published an item titled “Why Solid Biosciences Inc.’s (SLDB) Stock Is Up 7.64%” that summarizes market reaction and likely drivers for the rise; read it for context. Why SLDB Stock Is Up
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical and valuation context: 12‑month range roughly $2.41–$7.37, market cap ≈ $461M, negative P/E (loss-making), 50‑day SMA ~$5.95 and 200‑day SMA ~$5.68 — the stock is trading near its recent highs, so momentum/coverage can amplify moves.
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 16,644 shares at an average $5.82 (≈ $96,868); his post‑sale holding is 235,405 shares (down ~6.6%). Filing: CEO Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Kevin Tan sold 5,404 shares at an average $5.82 (≈ $31,451); post‑sale holding 99,422 shares (down ~5.2%). Filing: CFO Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: COO David T. Howton sold 7,469 shares at $5.82 (≈ $43,470); post‑sale holding 105,077 shares (down ~6.6%). Filing: COO Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: CTO Paul Herzich sold 3,616 shares at $5.82 (≈ $21,045); post‑sale holding 72,638 shares (down ~4.7%). Filing: CTO Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Director Ilan Ganot sold 2,658 shares at $5.82 (≈ $15,470); post‑sale holding 27,474 shares (down ~8.8%). Filing: Director Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 4,134 shares at $5.82 (≈ $24,060); post‑sale holding 74,318 shares (down ~5.3%). Filing: Insider Sale Filing
Several analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.
Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.
Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.
