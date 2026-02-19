Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) CEO Alexander Cumbo Sells 16,644 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 16,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $96,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,057.10. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander Cumbo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Alexander Cumbo sold 48,913 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $314,999.72.

On Monday, February 2nd, Alexander Cumbo sold 80,258 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $516,861.52.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Alexander Cumbo sold 10,808 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $55,228.88.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $461.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 205.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Technical and valuation context: 12‑month range roughly $2.41–$7.37, market cap ≈ $461M, negative P/E (loss-making), 50‑day SMA ~$5.95 and 200‑day SMA ~$5.68 — the stock is trading near its recent highs, so momentum/coverage can amplify moves.

CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 16,644 shares at an average $5.82 (≈ $96,868); his post‑sale holding is 235,405 shares (down ~6.6%).

CFO Kevin Tan sold 5,404 shares at an average $5.82 (≈ $31,451); post‑sale holding 99,422 shares (down ~5.2%).

COO David T. Howton sold 7,469 shares at $5.82 (≈ $43,470); post‑sale holding 105,077 shares (down ~6.6%).

CTO Paul Herzich sold 3,616 shares at $5.82 (≈ $21,045); post‑sale holding 72,638 shares (down ~4.7%).

Director Ilan Ganot sold 2,658 shares at $5.82 (≈ $15,470); post‑sale holding 27,474 shares (down ~8.8%).

Insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 4,134 shares at $5.82 (≈ $24,060); post‑sale holding 74,318 shares (down ~5.3%).

Several analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

