SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at TD Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.5%

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.33 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.65% and a negative return on equity of 77.21%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

