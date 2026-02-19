SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.26 and traded as low as $28.4725. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 1,610 shares trading hands.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 2.2%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company with diversified interests in telecommunications, technology services and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company began as a software distributor before branching into mobile communications and internet ventures. Over the years, SoftBank has built one of Japan’s largest wireless networks and expanded its operations to encompass a broad range of digital services.

The company’s principal activities include the provision of mobile and fixed-line telecommunications through SoftBank Corp., which serves millions of consumers and businesses across Japan.

