Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $180.79 and last traded at $179.3880. Approximately 3,133,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,909,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $239,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 43,809 shares in the company, valued at $9,797,006.67. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,527.33. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 613,681 shares of company stock worth $130,573,518. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 2.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

