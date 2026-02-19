Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snail in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snail currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of SNAL opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Snail has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Snail by 63.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snail in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snail during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail Inc (NASDAQ: SNAL) is a digital entertainment company focused on the development, publishing and operation of free-to-play online games for PC and mobile platforms. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of genres that include massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), strategy titles, and casual mobile games. Snail manages its games throughout the entire lifecycle, providing design, development, server hosting and community support services to engage players worldwide.

Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Xiamen, China, Snail has expanded its footprint with regional offices in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia.

