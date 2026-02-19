Skylark Minerals (ASX:SKM) Insider Danny Segman Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Skylark Minerals Ltd (ASX:SKMGet Free Report) insider Danny Segman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, with a total value of A$28,200.00.

Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 10th, Danny Segman bought 50,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00.
  • On Monday, January 19th, Danny Segman purchased 61,111 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 per share, with a total value of A$16,866.64.
  • On Thursday, January 8th, Danny Segman purchased 50,707 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 per share, with a total value of A$14,248.67.

Skylark Minerals Price Performance

About Skylark Minerals

Gold and base metal exploration

