Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 318,535 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 318,535 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HP were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,530,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,436 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $74,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HP by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,874,334 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,678 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HP by 76.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,662,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,046,000 after buying an additional 2,016,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Argus upgraded shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

HPQ stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,196.27. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 91,969 shares of company stock worth $2,277,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

