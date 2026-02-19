Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 29,494 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 89.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,548,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,035 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,175,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,806,674,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, CJS Securities raised Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,314.90. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.6%

CPRT opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.08. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

