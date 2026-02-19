Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 212,387 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,053,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 212,387 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $677,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 174.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $333.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Recommended Stories

