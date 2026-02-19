Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.50 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,262 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,290 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $682,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,149.19. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,486 shares of company stock valued at $35,791,937. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Positive Sentiment: Company secured a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this lowers regulatory tenure risk for Grasberg (a top global copper/gold asset) and strengthens Freeport’s long‑term production and cash‑flow outlook. FCX Announces Agreement for Life of Resource Extension of Operating Rights in Grasberg Minerals District

Company secured a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian government to amend PT Freeport Indonesia’s special mining business license (IUPK) for a life‑of‑resource extension of operating rights — this lowers regulatory tenure risk for Grasberg (a top global copper/gold asset) and strengthens Freeport’s long‑term production and cash‑flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on FCX to $76 (from $68) and maintained a Buy rating — a prominent broker upgrade that can attract flows and supports upside expectations versus the current market price. Jefferies adjusts Freeport McMoran PT to $76 from $68, maintains buy rating

Jefferies raised its price target on FCX to $76 (from $68) and maintained a Buy rating — a prominent broker upgrade that can attract flows and supports upside expectations versus the current market price. Negative Sentiment: Senior insiders disclosed stock sales this week: CFO Maree Robertson sold 48,500 shares (filed with the SEC) and CAO Ellie Mikes sold 11,000 shares — sizable disposals that may be viewed negatively by some investors even if they’re routine or for diversification. SEC filing — CFO sale SEC filing — CAO sale

Senior insiders disclosed stock sales this week: CFO Maree Robertson sold 48,500 shares (filed with the SEC) and CAO Ellie Mikes sold 11,000 shares — sizable disposals that may be viewed negatively by some investors even if they’re routine or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: Sector commentary highlights strong performance from peers (e.g., BHP) and increased copper demand — but also notes Freeport is still dealing with the aftermath of the 2025 Grasberg mudflow, which has limited near‑term production and may delay Freeport’s ability to fully benefit from a copper rally. (Market positioning and operational recovery timelines remain key risks.)

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

