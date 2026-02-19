Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 9,532 Shares of NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. denkapparat Operations GmbH grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 86.6% during the third quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $607.40 on Thursday. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $510.07 and a 1 year high of $875.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.31. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 15.37%.The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

