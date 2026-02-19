Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million.

SMWB stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Similarweb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Similarweb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Similarweb reported $0.03 EPS (above the $0.01 consensus) and showed improved gross profit and a narrower operating loss, which supports improving unit economics.

Management highlighted AI product adoption (AI-related revenue ~11%) and that multi-year contracts now represent ~60% of ARR, which can stabilize revenue over time.

Q4 revenue (~$72.8M) missed analyst expectations, and management guided FY2026 revenue to roughly $305–$315M (below consensus) and Q1 revenue to $72–$74M, creating near-term growth concerns.

Analysts and commentary flagged longer sales cycles as customers migrate from traditional SEO products to new GEO/AI offerings; some LLM deals were delayed, weighing on near-term bookings and company-wide NRR (slipped to ~98%).

Multiple firms (William Blair, Citizens/JMP, Northland) lowered ratings or moved to market‑perform following the print and guidance, amplifying selling pressure.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Similarweb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 852,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 3.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Similarweb by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Similarweb by 13.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

