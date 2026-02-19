Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 21,822 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,822 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 979.2% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,007. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $3,694,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,124.16. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,388 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

