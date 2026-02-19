Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

EFV stock opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

