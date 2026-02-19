Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,455 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,654,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,408,000 after buying an additional 1,636,172 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,636,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,405 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,092,000 after buying an additional 1,008,799 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

