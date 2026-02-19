Signet Financial Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 2,045.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after acquiring an additional 340,343 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

