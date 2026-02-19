Short Interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Rises By 19.8%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,010,265 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 13,361,046 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

More Ovintiv News

Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv agreed to sell its Anadarko Basin assets in Oklahoma for $3.0 billion (about 360k net acres), a move management says refocuses the portfolio on higher‑margin Permian and Montney positions and immediately strengthens the balance sheet. This deal is the main near‑term catalyst for the stock rally.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 previews and Wall Street estimates suggest mixed fundamentals: analysts expect lower year‑over‑year revenues for the quarter ended Dec. 2025 but also forecast reduced costs and expenses — results and management commentary at the upcoming release will be important for near‑term guidance and investor confidence.

Neutral Sentiment: Another earnings preview flags expected revenue weakness but lower operating costs — a mixed print (top‑line pressure offset by margin relief) that could temper upside unless management outlines clear uses for the Anadarko proceeds.

Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank published a reclassification/coverage note on Ovintiv that may affect institutional positioning; watch for any analyst rating or target‑price moves that could influence flows.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

NYSE:OVV opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

