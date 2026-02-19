Short Interest in Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Drops By 13.8%

Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 76,659 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 88,894 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,465 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,465 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Mofy AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Global Mofy AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Mofy AI

Global Mofy AI Trading Down 16.5%

GMM opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Global Mofy AI has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Global Mofy AI

(Get Free Report)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.