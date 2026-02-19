SG Capital Management LLC Takes $5.74 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,992,000 after acquiring an additional 97,662 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 22,269.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,785 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

