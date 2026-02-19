SG Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

SG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,246 shares during the period. Celestica accounts for about 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Celestica worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Celestica by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CLS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.
Key Stories Impacting Celestica
Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgrades Celestica to a “Buy” after management execution and durable AI tailwinds; the note highlights CLS’s 17th consecutive dual earnings beat (Q4 EPS +70% YoY, FY EPS +55%), a strong balance sheet and accelerating hyperscaler capex that support further upside. Celestica: I Was Wrong, Upgrading On Strong Support
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added CLS to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum lists and to its “New Strong Buy” picks — reinforcing short-term buy-side momentum and greater analyst attention. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 18th New Strong Buy Stocks for February 18th
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $391 and kept an Overweight stance, a prominent bank-level endorsement that supports higher analyst-driven valuation expectations. Barclays Raises Celestica Inc. (CLS) Price Target to $391, Reiterates Overweight
- Positive Sentiment: Celestica itself lifted its 2026 outlook citing stronger AI data-center demand — this company-level guidance upgrade is a direct fundamental driver underpinning the rally. Celestica Lifts 2026 Outlook On AI Data Center Demand And Risks
- Positive Sentiment: Research pieces argue the $1B CAPEX cycle and Celestica’s engineering-led, IP-based hardware platform position CLS as a “picks-and-shovels” winner in AI infrastructure — analysts view the capex as growth investment that should expand enterprise value despite near-term earnings distortion. Celestica: Why The $1B CAPEX Surge Is A Buy Signal, Not A Red Flag
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets are running deeper coverage pieces (CLS vs. peers, defense demand opportunities, and analyst-rating context) that increase visibility but are informational rather than immediate catalysts. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Celestica (CLS): Should You Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: An investor class-action/litigation investigation (Pomerantz LLP) into Celestica was announced, which introduces legal and reputational risk that could temper sentiment if the probe expands or uncovers material issues. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Celestica Inc
Celestica Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $292.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.88. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $24,786,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $25,722,175.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. The trade was a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Celestica Profile
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
