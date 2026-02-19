SG Capital Management LLC Invests $8.65 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,648,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.8% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.43 and a beta of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

