SG Capital Management LLC Has $59.69 Million Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,866 shares during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons accounts for about 5.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 2.77% of John Wiley & Sons worth $59,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.3%

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.98. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.53%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.