SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 113,587 Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Proto Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,034,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 918,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 301.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,722,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,989,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $2,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Proto Labs

In other news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,560. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs Trading Down 1.7%

PRLB opened at $65.71 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.