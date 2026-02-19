ServiceNow Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 105,381 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average volume of 62,339 put options.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,157,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,144,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average is $162.87. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,393,800. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,885 shares of company stock worth $1,446,543. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,588,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,076 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, First Growth Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

