Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WTTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler set a $14.00 price objective on Select Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Select Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.03. Select Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 33,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $441,925.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,636.29. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 332,250 shares of company stock worth $3,803,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 1,334.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,783,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520,091 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 181.8% during the second quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 140,328 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,660,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,449 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 959,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company’s offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.