SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Plans $0.27 Interim Dividend

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

SEEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at SEEK

In related news, insider Rachael Powell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$24.94 per share, with a total value of A$49,880.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks.

