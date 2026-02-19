Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$19.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

SES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.75 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.7%

About Secure Energy Services

SES opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.59.

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation’s extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the collection, processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

