Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,529 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

