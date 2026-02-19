Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 182,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 92,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% interest in the Koumandara Project comprises four exploration properties covering an area of approximately 467 square kilometers located within the northern Banfora Greenstone Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

