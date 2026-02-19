Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) dropped 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 182,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 92,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sarama Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Sarama Resources
Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% interest in the Koumandara Project comprises four exploration properties covering an area of approximately 467 square kilometers located within the northern Banfora Greenstone Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.
