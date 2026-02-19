Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Announces Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.83), FiscalAI reports. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ryerson updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -1.180–1.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 893,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,296. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $775.68 million, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -105.63%.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 59,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,773,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,832,433.68. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,520. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 64,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,740 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ryerson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Ryerson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryerson has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

