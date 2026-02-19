Ryder System, Inc. $R Holdings Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.60% of Ryder System worth $45,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Ryder System by 214.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 5,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 35.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 421.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $230.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.87.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,249,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 12,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,003.33. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Regan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $185,357.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,639.07. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 63,995 shares of company stock worth $13,380,167 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.44.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

