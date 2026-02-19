Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 6.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.59% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $395,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1%

CP stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

